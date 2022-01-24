Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Taylor says he took drugs, bribe

Harare: Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor revealed Monday in a tweet he took cocaine, a $15,000 bribe from an Indian businessman to fix matches and that he faces a multiple-year ban from international cricket.

“The ICC (International Cricket Council) are taking the decision to impose a multi-year ban on my international cricketing career,” he tweeted, adding he did not fix any match.

To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022