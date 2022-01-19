Allama Iqbal airport opens for flights landing

On Wednesday noon, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport opened for the landing of flights after remaining close for hours due to thick fog, Daily Times reported.

As the level of fog dropped, the visibility at Lahore’s Airport’s runway has improved to 800 meters after which the authorities reopen the airport for the landing of flights.

Four flights were canceled earlier due to the fog. These were: Turkish Airways flight TK-714 coming from Istanbul, flight TK-715 going to Istanbul, flight PK-306 coming from Karachi and flight PK-307 going to Karachi.

Earlier Air Traffic Controller did not allow two flights to land and diverted them to Islamabad International Airport. These were: Flight IF-341 coming from Najaf and flight PA-413 coming from Sharjah.