SC orders WAPDA to pay compensation to Tarbela Dam affectees

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding payment of compensation and alternative land to Tarbela Dam victims and directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to find a way out and compensate the victims.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case and dismissed WAPDA’s appeal against the PHC orders over withdrawal of petition.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial addressing the WAPDA lawyer remarked that according to the policy Tarbela Dam victims did not get alternative land and asked how much land was required to allot 206 affectees.

The WAPDA’s lawyer replied that 5,000 acres of land was required to allot the affectees.

Justice Bandial remarked that WAPDA should find a way and compensate the victims. WAPDA also settled issues with Bhasha Dam victims, he added.

He observed that Rs0.107 million was not enough against 12 acres land piece. The WAPDA’s counsel replied that the department would resolve the matters of affectees in light of high court orders.

Private bank asked to pay insurance amount: The Supreme Court ordered a private bank to pay Rs2.25 million insurance amount to the legal heirs of deceased Allah Bachai.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial disposed of the case over withdrawal of application by the private bank against payment of insurance amount.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the private bank had provided free life insurance facility to the account opening client. He said that the private bank had promised the customers that they would pay the insurance premium with profit.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said it seemed that the bank realized its mistake by providing life insurance facility to the customers. He said that it was better for the bank to pay insurance money to the heirs of the deceased and if the court ruled, the bank would be in a loss.

The lawyer for the private bank said that the concerned authorities of the bank had directed to withdraw the appeal.

Later, the court disposed of the case over withdrawal of application and ordered payment of Rs2.25 million insurance amount to heirs of deceased.