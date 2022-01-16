Customs seizes smuggled contraband worth Rs130m

Pakistan Customs has seized smuggled contraband Items at Torkham, valuing Rs130 million in its ongoing crackdown against illegal trade and smuggling.

Intensifying its ongoing crackdown against smuggling and in two back-to-back successful operations, Pakistan Customs at Torkham seized contraband goods of Rs130 million, said a press release issued by the FBR on Saturday.

In the first incident, on 8th January and upon credible intelligence, the customs authorities at Customs Station Torkham checked a vehicle bearing registration no. KBL 827. After a detailed inspection, the Customs staff recovered narcotics consisting of 7kg heroin and 2.5kg Ice from the fuel tank of the said vehicle. The approximate value of seized drugs is around Rs100 million in the international market. The truck driver Rahem Khan, a resident of Afghanistan, has been arrested for further legal proceedings. Likewise, in another incident on 7th January 2022, a vehicle bearing no. 2020-09-0900 loaded with onions came to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

It was found suspicious by Customs import staff posted at Customs Station Torkham. After thorough checking, the staff found huge concealment of transit smuggled goods under an apparent layer of onions.

They found 460 cartons of Milano Cigarettes, 50 bundles of suiting clothes, 8 cartons of firecrackers and 200 bags of onions. The total value of smuggled goods is around Rs30 million.

An FIR has been lodged and further legal proceedings have been initiated against the culprits. It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero-tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across the country. Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda in ensuring zero-tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades.

He also announced cash awards and merit certificates for the Customs team posted at Torkham on conducting two back-to-back successful operations.

He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across Pakistan in order to maximize tax compliance.