Ayeza and Imran Ashraf to share the screen together

No doubt, Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf are the two biggest assets of Pakistani media Industry.

Both have made their name with hard work and dedication of several years without having any artistic background. We can surely add Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf in the list of Pakistani superstars.

Lately, a news popped up on social media that the super talented Ayeza Khan and Imran Asharf are all set to pair up for an upcoming drama serial “Chaudhry and Sons”. The drama has been penned by Saima Akram Chaudry, which will air on GEO TV in upcoming Ramzan. As far as the story is concerned, “Chaudhry And Sons” will be a comedy serial.

The audience is anxiously waiting for some BTS pictures or teaser to pop up on their screens soon!