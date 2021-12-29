Muneeb Butt records new vlog while holidaying in Dubai

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt need no introduction. Indeed, they make the most famous couple of Pakistan. Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in 2018. Soon after the two actors tied the knot, they also welcomed their newborn baby who again made us all hyped and excited. This beautiful couple of Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt show us what true love actually is. The couple also loves to spend time together and enjoy each other’s’ company no matter where they are in the world. The married life of these two love birds serves as the model for what a healthy marriage should be like.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are not only famous for their work on television, but their social media presence has also given a lot of hype to them. Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt went to Dubai for family vacations. Muneeb Butt shared the highlights of his trip to Dubai through his recent Vlog.