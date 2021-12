IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM I-11/3, Metro Cash & Carry Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Sagharpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, Dhok Hasso, Margalla Tower , G-10/4, Flour Mill 1&2, Industrial 2, G-11/2, G-13/1, F-11/1, Jhangi, EME Complex, P&T Wani, AIOU, International School, H-8/2, I-8/2, Rajaabad, Social Security Hospital, New Rawat, Dhok Awan, Narh, Abrar Shaheed, Khawaja, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa, Nara Mator, Mal Awan, Matwa, Katas, Dhariala Jalap, Adyala, Kaliyal, Gulshanabad, Dhok Noor, 502 Workshop, Askari-14, Humayun-1, Humayun, Choa Syedan Shah, Basharat, Tahmasmabad, Liaquat Bagh, Sarafa Bazaar, Quaid Abad, Committee Chowk, Shamsabad, Khurram Colony, Airport, Muslim Town, Azizabad, Millatabad, Captain Amir, Chakra, Seham, Range Road, Zia Masjid, Scheme 2, Saudi Embassy, Karor, Pandori, F-9 Park, G-9 Markaz, Mumtaz Steel, Pothohar Steel, Capital Steel, Pak Iron, New Exchange, G-13/2, NFP, NIH, AQ Khan, Pindi Point, Berout, Kotli Sattian, Golf City, Mall Road, Sir Syed Road, Rehmatabad-1, Sawan Garden-2, Model Town, Jhanda, SBP, Dhamyal, Qureshiabad,

Ara Bazar, New Rawat, Dhok Awan, Narh, Ibrar Shaheed, Khawaja, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa, Nara Motor, New Mandra, Pind Jatla, Karnab Kaswal, Raman, Bhaal, Ghazi Kohli, Margalla, Nisar Shaheed, Pathargarh, Ahmednagar, Col. Sher Khan, Shah Allah Ditta, Sarai Kharboza, Kala Khan, Khanabad, Industrial Estate, Lala Rukh, People’s Colony, Darya Sharif, Power Channel Co, Shadi Khan, Shinka, Hattian, Dhok Fateh, Malhwali, Chhaji Mar, Bahtar, Nara, Khour, Kamrial, Gagan, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachary, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Kariayla, Puran, F-6 Machine Mohalla, F-9 Chak Daulat, M Riaz Shaheed, Chamala, Dina 1, Bakrala, Domeli, Sangiow, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, Dina 4-City, Scheme-1, Jarmoot, Chappar Sharif, Kantrila, Beharpur, Line Park, Manara, Islamia Chowk, Adhi, Sagalabad, Bhekri, Katas, Dharyala Jalap, Hasil, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharabi,

Akwal, Balalabad, Dharmand Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Major Masood, B.B Shaheed Feeders, From 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, Chak Sawari, Dhudial City, Dhudial Rural, Dhudial 2, Akalgarh, Islamgarh, Chowk Saiban Feeders, From 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM GOI,Sarsawah, DHQ, Hajiabad, Katchary Road, City, Dadot, Jand Dadot, Dabsi, Mohrah, Karala Feeder From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, CBC-3, GBHP-2, Shah Dir, Shafi Chauhan,

Channel 1,2,3 & 4 Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Dir Kot, Rangla, Chaman Kot, Minhasa Sohawa, Nambil, Dana Express, Beirut, Abbaspur, Forward Kahuta, Bingo, Hajira, Mandal, New Mandal, Sarali, Duffer Feeders Feeders and surroundings.