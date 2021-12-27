SC takes back decision to remove Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator after he apologises

KARACHI: In a weird turn of events, the Supreme Court took back its order for the removal of Murtaza Wahab from the post of Karachi administrator after he apologised following heated arguments in the courtroom during a hearing of the Gutter Baghicha case at the Karachi Registry on Monday.

During the proceedings, the court expressed infuriation over Murtaza Wahab for using harsh words.

The Supreme Court initially ordered the removal of Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab after heated arguments during the hearing of the Gutter Baghicha case.

During the hearing, an angry Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed instructed the Sindh chief minister to appoint an “impartial and competent” person in place of Murtaza Wahab.

Murtaza Wahab is not competent enough to serve on the post of Karachi administrator, the court remarked.

“Get out,” the CJP told Murtaza Wahab, asking him to leave the court room. “You are doing politics here,” the CJP remarked as he expressed annoyance at Murtaza Wahab.

“Should we walk out and leave the government,” Wahab harshly responded during the hearing.

He said that major observations are issued against the government in open courts.

Wahab’s arguments got the court’s ire, as the CJP told him to be quiet. “Shut up mister! What are you talking about? Don’t do politics here,” the CJP reprimanded Wahab.

“Get out of here. [We] are dismissing you now,” the CJP ordered, asking Wahab if he is an administrator or a political leader.

Administrators are deputed for the service of citizens. They work in an unbiased manner, the court observed, adding that the administrator’s post is not to play politics.

“In general, the administrator [Murtaza Wahab] failed to fulfill his duties,” the CJP said, adding that Wahab’s attitude was of a politician and not a public servant.

Murtaza Wahab’s apology to SC