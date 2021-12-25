An evening with hockey legend Khalid Mahmood

LAHORE: For many, Khalid Mahmood is Pakistan hockey’s greatest ever outside right. He was the chief guest this Thursday at the latest gathering of ‘Meet A Hockey Stalwart’ series, organised by former hockey international Major (retd) Peerzada here. Khalid Mahmood has his name inscribed in the game’s history as the winning captain of the inaugural hockey World Cup in 1971. He was also a member of Pakistan’s gold medal-winning sides of the 1968 Olympics and 1970 Asian Games. The guests at the well-attended function included legendary fullback Manzoorul Hassan (World Cup winner 1982 & triple Asiad gold medallist) and Lt Col (r) Saeed (World Cup winner 1978 & Asiad gold medallist 1978). Khalid Mahmood shared memories of great successes. “After my playing days were over, I remained associated with Pakistan hockey in various roles from 1979-2007. My major achievements as the manager include golds in the 1982 Asian Games, 1980 Champions Trophy and 1979 Esanda Cup.”

Talking to the media covering the event, he too lamented the present state of Pakistan hockey and put the major blame on the concerned federal ministry along with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). As always, the chief guest cut a cake with the inscription: “An evening with Khalid Mahmood.” The function was held at the restaurant ‘Bismillah Nehari House’ owned and run by Zahid Sharif, hockey Olympian 1988.