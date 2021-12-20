Buffalo saving tortoise by flipping it over: video viral

The short video has been shared many times by netizens, including Indian Forest Service officer Mr Susanta Nanda.

The heartwarming video shows, a buffalo struggling to flip over a tortoise that has fallen on its back. The buffalo succeeds in saving the tortoise after persistent efforts.

Tortoises can die if they remain on their back for a long time as the position can dislocate and disrupt their vital organs, leave them immobile and also expose their soft underbelly to predators.

The video is being widely praised by the neitzens.