Officers from the British DFT visit Lahore Airport to inspect flight security

A British Department for Transport (DfT) group has inspected the security arrangements for aircraft at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The British DfT delegation also visited the joint search baggage counter established by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) at the Lahore airport. During their visit, the airport manager briefed the delegation members.

The security apparatus, baggage, and screening process have all been observed by the visiting officials. Officials at the airport demonstrated how to put passengers’ luggage into planes.

It has been briefed that the baggage of passengers went through full screening of the cargo area before being loaded to the aircraft.

Airports’ Security Force (ASF) officials told the British delegates that international standards are being implemented to screen the passengers who are departing for the United Kingdom (UK).

The DFT group will also visit Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and Islamabad’s International Airport during their tour to Pakistan.

Officials from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority will inspect the joint search baggage counters at airports by the Department of Transport team (PCAA). The visiting crew will also keep an eye on the airport’s luggage inspection, screening, and other security equipment.