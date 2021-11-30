11-year-old Pakistani writer publishes six books on Amazon

Aysal Waheed, an eleven-year-old Pakistani creative writer, released six novels on Amazon.

Aysal is currently in sixth grade, competes in a variety of international and domestic contests. In the International Bulgarian Creative Writing Competition 2020, she came in fourth place. The Bulgarian ambassador in Pakistan expressed his gratitude for her outstanding performance. She enjoys giving public speeches, acting, and editing.

Five of the six books are solos, and one is an anthology. A Day In The Life Of A Pencil, Trough The Portal, and other solo novels are available on Amazon. Aysal not only writes novels, but she also actively contributes to newspapers and journals.