PM accepts Aleem Khan’s resignation

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan’s resignation from his post of minister of food in the Punjab government.

Aleem Khan took to Twitter to make the announcement regarding his resignation. During a meeting with the prime minister, the former minister said, he persuaded Imran Khan to accept his resignation so that he could ‘maintain neutrality’ while running his newly acquired news channel. “In order to maintain neutrality, it is important for me to not hold any government post,” he wrote, adding that he hopes that the Punjab government also accepts his resignation.

He further stated that he was “grateful” that the premier accepted his request, and that he will now send his resignation to the chief minister of Punjab.

The PTI leader was assigned the portfolio of food ministry and designated as Senior Minister of Punjab in April last year.

According to a BBC report, the shares of Samaa TV were shifted in September to Park View Limited, a real estate company owned by Aleem Khan and his daughter.

The move had come after the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) approved the transfer of shares and changes in the management of Samaa TV.