Complete Nasla Tower demolition in a week: CJP

On Friday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad directed the Karachi Commissioner to complete the flattening of Nasla Tower in a week, remove debris and submit a report to the court.

Moreover, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon appeared before the Supreme Court at Karachi Registry in the Sindh High Court and updated the court about the speed of demolition work.

Although, the bringing down of the Nasla Tower has been continuing on the third consecutive day under the supervision of the Karachi Commissioner.

Furthermore, the report submitted read, “the demolition of walls from ground floor to the fifth floor has been completed and now walls of the sixth floor to 10the floor are being razed.”

However, Nasla Tower is a 15-story residential building. Rangers personnel have been deployed at the demolition site to avoid any mishap.

City traffic police have shut down the road from Sahara-i-Faisal to Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

The commissioner said that operation would continue till the completion of the demolition of Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights.