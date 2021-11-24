‘Faasiq’ — another compelling drama serial for the audiences

The forerunner of the Pakistani entertainment industry, 7th Sky Entertainment, spearheaded by ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, released another compelling narrative ‘Faasiq’ for the audiences’ on Geo Entertainment.

The story of ‘Faasiq’ revolves around a pious and religious young girl Fatima, who hails from a middle-class family. Fatima is in love with her cousin Umair, however, she sacrifices her love for Anaya who is already jealous of Fatima. On the other hand, Mutahir hails from a humble background for which he has always been ridiculed for, he soon sets himself on a path of destruction to take revenge from those who have humiliated him.

‘Faasiq’ depicts the way people’s behavior changes with the time when they are led astray from the path of righteousness and gravitate towards wrongdoings. Penned down by Hina Huma Nafees and directed by Saleem Ghanchi, Faasiq supports an ensemble cast including Sehar Khan, Haroon Shahid, Adeel Chaudhary, Sukaina Khan, Mohsin Gilani, Tariq Jamil, Azra Mohiuddin, Sabiha Hashmi, Beena Chaudhry and Sadaf Ashaan.

With a number of block-buster shows on-air at the moment, 7th Sky Entertainment explores different genres catering to audiences of all kinds and hence has become a household name in the industry. The new drama serial Faasiq is yet another addition to their list of currently on-air critically acclaimed dramas like Dil e Momin, Mohabbat Daag Ki Soorat, Dour, Banno and Mohabbat Chor Di Maine.