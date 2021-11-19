Pakistan earns $635m from IT services’ export in 1st quarter

Pakistan earned $635.010 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

This shows the growth of 42.67 percent when compared to $445.080 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2020-21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-September (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 40.90 percent as it surged from $348.400 million last fiscal year to $490.890 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 52.72 percent, from $115.534 million to $176.534 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 506.52 percent from, $0.138 million to $0.837 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services also rose by 42.39 percent, from $87.575 million to $124.702 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $0.345 million from $0.145 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 30.03 percent going up from $145.008 million to $188.560 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 76.32 percent by going up from $0.760 million to $1.340 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 134.06 percent, from $0.411 million to $0.962 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 8.31 percent, from $0.349 million to $0.378 million. The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 48.85 percent as these went up from $95.920 million to 142.780 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call center services increased by 38.66 percent during the period as its exports increased from $31.751 million to $44.026 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 53.90 percent, from $64.169 million to $98.754 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 23.20 percent during the first quarter of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.

The exports of services during July-September (2021-22) were recorded at $1572.04 million against the exports of $1275.97 million in July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 23.20 percent. The imports from the country also rose by 26.54 percent by growing from $1809.08 million last year to $2289.25 million during the period under review.