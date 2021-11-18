Islamabad reports 54 new cases of dengue today: DHO

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has registered 54 new dengue fever cases during the past 24 hours, quoting the district health officer.

In the last 24 hours, 54 patients of dengue fever were reported in rural and urban areas of Islamabad. According to the district health officer (DHO), 38 cases were reported from rural areas and 16 from urban areas of Islamabad.

Nineteen people have died of the mosquito-borne virus disease in the current season so far. Total 4,475 dengue fever patients have been confirmed in Islamabad.

Overall 2,555 cases of dengue fever were reported from rural areas and 1,920 from urban areas of Islamabad in this season, the DHO said.

According to a report issued by KP Directorate General Health Services on Wednesday, the death toll due to dengue fever in the province stands at nine.

The province has so far reported 9,603 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases, and the number of total cases of viral disease in Peshawar stands at 4,984.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.