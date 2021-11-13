NA passes journalists Protection Bill, five other bills: Dr Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari has said that the National Assembly had passed Journalists Protection Bill and five other Human Rights bills including Criminalizing Enforced Disappearances with section 514: 2.

In her message on Twitter here, she said that the bill also expanding definition of harassment of women at workplace through amendment passed. Following points the Human Rights bills passed by National Assembly are: 1. The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021;2.The Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill,2021; 3.The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021;4.The Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021;

The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021; 6. Enforced Disappearances Bill: The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021.