Veteran artist Sohail Asghar passes away

On Saturday, veteran stage and TV artist Sohail Asghar passed away in Lahore after a prolonged illness.

The actor had a large intestinal surgery in May 2020 and was not been well since then. He was hospitalized a week ago and passed away today.

However, his funeral prayer will be offered on Sunday after Asr’s prayer in Bahria Town.

Moreover, a Pakistan’s TV, film, and theatre actor, Sohail Asghar was born in Lahore and after completion of his education, he joined Radio Pakistan in 1997. Later on, he moved to work in the TV drama Raat on PTV.

He appeared in his first movie named ‘Murad’ in 2003 and overall worked in three films.

Sohail Asghar was awarded Outstanding Performance at 1st Indus Drama Awards for film Murad and best actor award for the year 2002.

The actor was famous for his outstanding performance in TV serials: Khafa Khafa Zindagi (2018), Teri Meri Love Story (2016), Aap ki Kaneez (2014), Aashti (2009), Laag (TV series) as Kaku Lala (1998), Khwahish as Ruliya, Piyas, Chand Grehn, Kajal Ghar and Khuda Ki Basti.