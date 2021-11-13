Two soldiers martyred in Bajaur blast

In Bajaur near a Raghan dam in Tehsil Khar, two policemen were martyred in a remote-controlled bomb blast on Saturday.

According to the source, some miscreants blew away a police van using a remote-controlled device. As a result, two law enforcers were martyred on the spot.

However, police have sealed the area and started a search operation.

Earlier, on October 20, four security personnel embraced martyrdom and two others injured in Bajaur in a roadside remote-controlled bomb blast.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur Abdul Samad Khan confirmed that at least four security personnel, including two policemen and two FC personnel, were martyred in the remote-controlled bomb blast.

A bomb was fixed at the roadside in Tehsil Mamond in Bajaur district.