Pakistan records lowest COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan recorded the lowest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has administered 11 coronavirus deaths and 231 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday).

After adding the fresh 231 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,279,373. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,595.

Moreover, a total of 33,862 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 231 came COVID positive.

The infection rate was recorded at 0.68 percent. Whereas, the number of patients in critical care was 1,119.

Statistics 13 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 33,862

Positive Cases: 231

Positivity %: 0.68%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1119 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 13, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 460 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,227,688.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 23,090.

Furthermore, 473,081coronavirus cases in Sindh, 441,720 in Punjab, 179,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,275 in Islamabad, 33,391 in Balochistan, 34,506 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,400 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

On the other hand, Pakistan has achieved a major milestone of vaccinating half the country’s population eligible for coronavirus vaccine with at least one dose.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, made this announcement on social media on November 11.

“Reached important milestone of 50% of country’s eligible population receiving at least 1 dose. KP became 2nd province to vaccinate half its eligible population with at least 1 dose. Yesterday was the highest vaccination day in Pakistan with 1.7 million doses,” he tweeted.