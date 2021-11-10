On Wednesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has recorded 8 more coronavirus deaths and 554 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

After adding the fresh 554 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,278,114. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,566.

Moreover, a total of 46,128 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 554 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.20 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,167.

Statistics 10 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,128

Positive Cases: 554

Positivity %: 1.20%

Deaths : 8

Patients on Critical Care: 1167 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 10, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 433 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,226,590.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,958.

Furthermore, 472,519 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 441,378 in Punjab, 178,773 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,197 in Islamabad, 33,356 in Balochistan, 34,495 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,395 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.