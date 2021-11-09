COVID-19 positivity rate falls below 1% for the first time since March 2020

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate declined to 0.94 percent for the first time since March last year, when the government started recording data on the pandemic.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has recorded 11 coronavirus deaths and 400 new cases in the last 24 hours (Monday).

As per the NCOC stats, after adding the fresh 400 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,277,560. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,558.

Moreover, a total of 42,373 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 400 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.94%. The number of patients in critical care was 1,206.

Statistics 9 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,373

Positive Cases: 400

Positivity %: 0.94%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1206 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 9, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 277 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,226,157.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,845.

Furthermore, 472,213 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 441,257 in Punjab, 178,687 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,169 in Islamabad, 33,345 in Balochistan, 34,495 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,394 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

On the other, the country has administered at least 111,967,455 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 25.9% of the country’s population.