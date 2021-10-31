FFC announces third quarterly results for year 2021

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 in its Board of Directors meeting held on October 27, 2021.

The company achieved net profitably of Rs 15.89 billion translating into an EPS of Rs 12.49 which was 15pc higher than the last year.

The company also declared the third interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per share, with an aggregate distribution of Rs 9.85 per share for the three-quarters of the year 2021.

During the period FFC produced of 1,867 thousand tonnes of Sona Urea and registered aggregate sales revenue of Rs 73.59 billion. Other income of the company also increased due to higher dividend distribution by an associated company.