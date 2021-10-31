Blocking roads, damaging property against Islam: religious scholars

Blocking roads, damaging public property was totally in negation to the teachings of the holy Prophet (SAW) as he emphatically advised the Muslims to create ease and comfort for others.

Leading Ulema, religious scholars from all walks of life in an apparent reference to long march of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), said that achieving success for any cause was impossible by adopting violent means and causing discomfort to the people.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said holding protest was the right of everyone but creating havoc on city roads such as traffic jam, road blockage and loss to public property and life was prohibited in Islam. Acknowledging the right to protest, Azad, who is khateeb of Jamia Badshahi Masjid Lahore,urged the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protestors to present their demands in a way as prescribed in constitution of Islamic republic of Pakistan.

“Love and affection for the Holy Prophet (SAW) was part of our faith, and respecting each other was also advised by Holy Prophet (SAW),” he added. Khateeb,Jamia Masjid, Umer Bin al Khitab,Lahore, Maulana Zubair Ahmed Zaheer said the Holy Prophet (SAW) commanded people to create facilities for others and not to create difficulties for them.