Bizenjo set to be elected Balochistan CM unopposed

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhel on Thursday said that five nomination forms for Quaid-e-Aiwan were submitted to the Assembly Secretariat, all the five papers were submitted for Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the chief minister’s slot.

He said all documents were found to be valid after scrutiny. Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is the only candidate for the chief minister’s slot. The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister will be held at the Governor House on Friday, he mentioned.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Sardar Saleh Bhootani, Laila Tareen, Bushra Rind, Noor Mohammad Damdar, Matha Khan Kakar, Mir Zahoor Buledi, Mir Sikandar Imrani, Muhammad Khan Lahri and Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali have signed on nomination papers of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as proposers from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

No member of any other party has filed papers for the post of chief minister except Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, he said. According to the rules of the assembly, the meeting for the election of the Leader of the House will be held on Friday, October 29 at 10:00am.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad to discuss the political situation in Balochistan. Sanjrani took the premier into confidence over his recent visit to Balochistan.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was also present on the occasion.

BAP MPA Abdur Rehman Khetran submitted Bizenjo’s nomination papers in the assembly secretariat earlier in the day.

“It will be the first time in history that a Balochistan chief minister is elected uncontested,” said Khetran while speaking to the media. He said that the next provincial government in Balochistan will have the support of all the members. “The new chief minister will be accessible to everyone, everyone will get their due respect,” said Khetran. He went on to say that the issues in the constituencies will be resolved at the doorsteps of the people in the new government. “We will resolve all the issues of the province at the first opportunity,” he added.

Talking about former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Khetran said that “Kamal has been our chief minister and he is respectable for us.”

He said that Kamal is and will be a part of the BAP. Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani, who is also Bizenjo’s seconder in the nomination papers, had agreed with Khetran’s statement, saying that he doesn’t think that anyone else would submit their nomination papers to contest for the chief minister’s post.

Bhootani, in his media talk, said that their party remains the same and that they are united. “Jam sahib is a great man. He ruined the province, so he should rest now,” said Bhootani.

Commenting about Kamal’s opposition to the party after being removed from the post of the chief minister, Bhootani said why would he [Kamal] sit with the opposition in the assembly when his party is in government.

Meanwhile, two female MPAs of BAP, Bushra Rind and Laila Tarin also nominated Bizenjo as their candidate for the chief minister’s post. Bushra is the proponent while Laila is the seconder for Bizenjo in the separate nomination papers submitted by the two in the assembly.