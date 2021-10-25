US based international Hilton hotel coming to NathiaGali

The upmarket DoubleTree by Hilton Nathiagali has announced the signing of an arrangement with Baron Nathiagali Private Limited. Nathiagali is a lovely Galiyat mountain resort town located about 85 kilometres from Islamabad.

In 2025, the hotel is anticipated to open. Moreover, the hotel will have three eating options, including a pool café and an on-site store, as well as a temperature-controlled pool, spa, and fitness centre. With floor-to-ceiling windows and a spectacular central courtyard area, the home will be bathed in natural light.

Private balconies will be available in several of the hotel’s 111 rooms. Three cutting-edge rooms, two 300-square-meter ballrooms, and an events lawn will be available for weddings and other groups.

“We look forward to partnering with Hilton to introduce the renowned DoubleTree by Hilton brand to Nathiagali,” said Mumtaz Muslim, the owner and investor. We are optimistic that the hotel will become a popular destination for visitors to the resort town, increasing the bar for hospitality in Nathiagali and offering an opportunity for locals as well as a fantastic leisure alternative for visitors.”