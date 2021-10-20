COVID-19 claims 12 deaths, 554 new cases in a day

Pakistan has recorded 12 deaths and 554 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday), according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday (today) morning.

After adding the new 554 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,266,204. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,312.

Moreover, a total of 42,126 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 554 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.31 percent.

Statistics 20 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,126

Positive Cases: 554

Positivity %: 1.31%

Deaths : 12

Patients on Critical Care: 1783 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 20, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 977 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,212,687.

The number of patients in critical care was 1,789. As on Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 25,205.

On the other hand, 64,947,702 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 34,809,848 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 510,705 received their second dose in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, 466,432 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 438,271 in Punjab, 177,038 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,543 in Islamabad, 33,138 in Balochistan, 34,412 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,370 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.