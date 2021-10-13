COVID-19: 21 deaths,1,021 new cases reported in last 24 hours

Pakistan recorded another 21 deaths and 1021 new infections from the coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours (Tuesday), showed the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday morning.

After adding the new cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,260,669. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,173.

Statistics 13 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,578

Positive Cases: 1021

Positivity %: 2.34%

Deaths : 21

Patients on Critical Care: 2257 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 13, 2021

Moreover, a total of 43,578 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan on Tuesday, whereas, the positivity ratio stands at 2.34 percent.

However, in the last 24 hours (Tuesday), 1,683 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,191,425. The number of patients in critical care was 2,257. As on Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 41,071.

Furthermore, 463,703 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 436,720 in Punjab, 176,194 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,241 in Islamabad, 33,092 in Balochistan, 34,360 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,359 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.