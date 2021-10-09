No more extension: FBR urges taxpayers to file income tax returns without delay

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday once again urged all the taxpayers, both old and new, to make the most of a one-time extension of 15 days granted for filing of Income Tax Returns till October 15.

The board in a statement issued here, advised that returns should be filed without delay as the deadline was already fast approaching.

The board reiterated that the timely filing of Income Tax Returns would also save the filers from the hassles of system issues which may occur due to extraordinary traffic at the portal on the last day.

However, the statement added that, FBR had enhanced the capacity of its IT System to ensure that the IRIS software was properly working, round the clock.

FBR believes in the facilitation of taxpayers and accords top priority to resolve their issues, statement said adding that the extension in date for filing of return till October 15, was also aimed at alleviation of hardships faced by the people.

It was reaffirmed that the extension given on September 30 was only due to the fact that FBR’s IT System got overloaded and since that has been fixed now, no more extension would be given beyond October 15.