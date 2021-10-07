NCOC: 1,453 new cases, 46 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: NCOC has reported 46 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours (Wednesday), taking the overall number of deaths to 28,032.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Center,1,453 new cases were administered yesterday. After adding the new cases, the number of total infections now stood at 1,255,321.

Statistics 7 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,343

Positive Cases: 1453

Positivity %: 2.82%

Deaths : 46

Patients on Critical Care: 2934 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 7, 2021

Moreover, a total of 51,343 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan on Wednesday, whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.82 percent. In the last 24 hours (Wednesday), 1,840 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,182,894. However, the number of patients in critical care was 2,934.

Furthermore, 461,869 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 434,647 in Punjab, 175,212 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,930 in Islamabad, 33,026 in Balochistan, 34,299 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,338 in Gilgit Baltistan.