Agri-tech startup raises $2m in pre-seed round

A Pakistani technological firm that aims to provide innovative supply chain solutions to the country’s agricultural sector has raised $2 million in a pre-seed round let by Global Founders Capital and Zayn Capital, Tech Crunch reported on Wednesday.

Tazah Technologies, a B2B agriculture marketplace, was launched two months ago by entrepreneurs Abrar Bajwa and Mohsin Zaka who previously worked with a ride-hailing company in leadership positions.

The founders of the firm said they both belong to central Punjab and are aware of the challenges faced by the country’s farming sector. According to Tech Crunch, Pakistan’s agricultural sector contributes about 24 percent to the country’s gross domestic product, though its supply chains were “fragmented and complicated” that led to spiraling food prices in the country. “We have spent months in wholesale markets, we’ve interviewed hundreds of retailers and we got to know that standardization of product is needed in Pakistan,” Bajwa told Tech Crunch in an interview. “We get into the bottom of operations, because retailers will know what exactly is in the sack.”