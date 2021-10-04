Iqbal Memon appointed new commissioner after major reshuffle

KARACHI: On Monday, Muhammad Iqbal Memon has succeeded Navid Ahmed Shaikh as Karachi Commissioner after a major reshuffle in the Sindh bureaucracy, Daily Times reported.

Iqbal Memon has been selected with immediate effect as an administrative head of the metropolis while Shaikh is made the head of Chief Minister’s Inspection Enquiries and Implementation Team.

On the other hand, Laeeq Ahmed, former Karachi Administrator replaced with now Murtaza Wahab, had been awaiting his new charge and has now given the post of Secretary for Labour and Human Resources Department.