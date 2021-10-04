Jodha Akbar actor Manisha Yadav passes away

TV actor Manisha Yadav died of brain hemorrhage on Friday according to reports. She was best known for playing the role of Salima Begum, one of Akbar’s wives, on Balaji Telefilms’ popular historical romantic drama Jodha Akbar.

Paridhi Sharma, who played the lead role of Jodha Bai in the Ekta Kapoor creation, expressed her shock through an Instagram story. She wrote, “This news is so heartbreaking. RIP @manisha_mannu.”

While speaking to Times of India, Paridhi revealed that she got to know about the tragic news by way of a WhatsApp group made up of female actors on the show.

“I wasn’t in constant touch with her after our show went off air. But we have a WhatsApp group which is named Mughals and all the actresses who were begums in the show are a part of that group. So that’s how we stay in touch and if anything important is to be shared about anyone’s life, we do that on the group. I got to know about this yesterday on the group and I was shocked,” she said.

She further said that she is especially saddened over the fact that Manisha had an infant, whose pictures she regularly shared on her Instagram profile.

She added, “Her energy was always high and she was a chirpy person.

We had a great time shooting together for the show. I remember she was always full of life. Hearing about her death is really saddening for me and what’s even more bothering is that she has a one-year-old baby. My heart goes out to her family.”