Rakh Jhok forest is a step in the right direction

One thing almost all reputed scholars across the globe agree on, is that humanity’s biggest challenge in the coming decades will not be poverty, disease or terrorism but climate change.

It has gotten critical to an extent that many studies have concluded that the damage can only be mitigated and cannot be undone. Survival of millions of species and more than 7 billion humans is in peril. Pakistan is 5th among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, and nowhere this is more visible than its second largest city Lahore. Rampant & haphazard urbanization, brutal disregard of urban bylaws along with rapid deforestation has left this city on brink of disaster. It is alarming that the city lost 70% of its tree cover from 2008-2018 — a stark reminder of the hell broken loose by the unplanned and unchecked urbanization. Every year a thick layer of smog engulfs Lahore, leaving the citizens with no other choice than inhaling unhealthy air resulting in premature deaths of many. Water level has gone down to dangerous levels and city’s heat index has gone through the roof.

Hence, the best time to combat environmental deterioration is now.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step,” said Lao Tzu; and the development of the first master planned cityunder umbrella of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) is that one step in right direction. Besides several other projects aimed at changing environmental landscape of the city, RRUDP has taken the responsibility to restore and expand historical Rakh Jhok forest. The project comprises well thought-out afforestation of 10 million native plants across an area of more than 3,000 acres. Four zones have been demarcated and dedicated for reforestation, and development of mixed urban forests, river forests and orchards. Rakh Jhok forest will bemonitored through smart sensors, making it Pakistan’s first smart forest. It is a fascinating combination of technology and nature and demonstrates that technology can be put in action to save nature instead of destroying it. Regeneration and strict surveillance of the forest will revive ecosystem and protect biodiversity. It is heartening to know that the forest will not only become a home to countless native wildlife but will also become a refuge to 13 different kind of migratory birds.

The project is a ray of hope for a better future, as it holds the potential to play a part in reversing impending threats of droughts and floods along with rising temperatures which threaten our existence and civilisation. Here is how: It is a fact well-known that trees have an excellent ability to absorb the precipitation and ground water. Therefore, by stabilising the water channel and regulating water resources, restoration and expansion of Rakh Jhok forest will help not only in recharging the groundwater table, but also in mitigating the threats of floods.

Restoration of Rakh Jhok forest will prove to be a breath of fresh air — both literally and figuratively. By alleviating the problems of smog and toxic particulate matter in air, it will cleanse the atmosphere of the city. According to a rough estimate, the additional 10 million trees will be able to absorb 150,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from air while releasing 100,000 tonnes of oxygen, which can cater to needs of nearly half a million people annually.

It must be noted that Rakh Jhok forest is part of larger scheme of the incumbent government i.e; 10 Billion Tree Tsunami where it pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2023. A lot more has to be done in order to minimise the damage of climate change, and Rakh Jhok forest is a crucial step in the right direction. So far, it has lived up to its expectations and prospects are bright for it to become another feather in Pakistan’s cap on environmental front. This model, if yields desirable results, can be replicated across Pakistan with phenomenal socio economic returns, making it a cause worth our time, energy and resources.