Lt Gen Abdul Aziz elected President of Punjab Golf Association

LAHORE: The elections for the new office bearers of the Punjab Golf Association (PGA) for the next four-year term were held at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf and Country Club here on Monday. Lt Gen Hafiz Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Corps Commander, Lahore was unanimously elected as PGA President for a four-year term. Other elected office bearers were Maj Gen Sajjad Rasul (Vice President), Lt Col (r) Raja Asif Mehdi (Vice President), Brig Irfan Iftikhar (Secretary) and Lt Col (r) Sohaib Rizwan (Treasurer). The meeting was attended by representatives of all golf clubs of Punjab and included Defence Raya, Royal Palm, Lahore Gymkhana, PAF Skyview, Rawalpindi Golf Club, Gujranwala, River View, Jehlum, Mangla, Multan, Sunset Club, Bahawalpur, Goth Machi Golf Club, POF Wah and PAF Kamra. Also present on the occasion were Brig (r) Aijaz Ahad Khan, Secretary of the Pakistan Golf Federation and Muhammad Naeem of Punjab Olympic Association. Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aziz said that he was passionate about golf and its development. He advised his team to increase the efforts towards golf promotion. He shared that he was already closely associated with golf activities at Defence Raya and Lahore Garrison Greens and had ensured welfare of the talented golfers and their progress. He emphasized that the assignment was a huge challenge and hoped the newly elected team would take steps to enhance all aspects of golf activity.













