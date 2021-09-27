Balochistan allocates Rs24.542bn for Quetta development programme

Balochistan government has allocated Rs24.542 billion for Quetta Development Programme with an aim to bring a positive change in the city’s landscape besides multiplying its beauty and resolving public difficulties in the future.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that the development package included extension of various roads, improving sewerage system, installation of street lights and construction of footpaths that would restore the lost beauty of Quetta.

The projects initiated under Quetta Development Programme included construction and rehabilitation of Sariab Road, Prince Road, Sirki Road, Jinnah Road, Samungli Road, Zarghoon Road, Sabzal Road, Brewery Road, Nawan Kali Bypass, Joint Road and Western Bypass to Sariab Road, he added. He said that the government would also pay an amount of Rs5,443 million for the development, clearing, aligning and reconstruction of 7.6 kilometers long Sariab Road of the city to provide basic facilities to the residents.

He further said, “We are trying to complete all development projects as early as possible”. The official said that an amount of Rs12,528 million was also allocated for the development and expansion of Sibzal and Joint road of Quetta city which were the busiest and narrow arteries.

He said that the authority was responsible for the maintenance and smooth flow of traffic on roads and construction of Prince Road was also under process for which an amount of Rs781 million was allocated.

The widening and improvement of Samungli Road was also under consideration at the cost of Rs1,723 million.

The government would spend Rs253 million on face-lifting and beautification of Jinnah and Zarghoon roads of the provincial capital. The mega development fund had been allocated for redressal of public needs, he said, adding the completion of those development projects would help in improving road traffic system and preventing pollution.

He said that Rs870 million had been allocated for widening and improvement of Sirki Road while Rs1,113 million for Brewery Road for the interest of public and beautification of Quetta city.

He said the government resolved to make the metropolitan city the cleanest and an environment friendly city to be visited by the local and foreign tourists. Under the package, the Balochistan government had planned to set up digital libraries in boys and girls colleges of Quetta for online learning. He said two sports complexes at Sariab Road and WASA ground had been established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part in sports.

To promote sports activities, he added that the government had also set up four Futsal Ground at Spinney road, Women Polytechnic, Sariab Road and Airport Road at the cost of Rs247 million under the Quetta Development Package.