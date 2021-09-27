The roaring Shingrai Falls of Swat Valley

Swat Valley, known as the Switzerland of the East, has been blessed with immense beauty. Rivers, lakes, and waterfalls play a vital role in the beauty of Swat. Such an enchanting and humming waterfall “Shingrai” also attracts people.

The locals call this waterfall ‘Dand’ or ‘Charh’ which is a Pashto word. In Pashto, the word ‘Dand’ is used for a lake while the word ‘Charh’ is the most used word for a waterfall.

Shingrai Falls is located in the mountains of Mangalore, on the outskirts of Mingora, the capital of Swat. In the same mountains, there is also a beautiful village called Shingrai which is located at a distance of about 18 to 20 kilometers from Mingora city. This distance from Mingora city can be easily covered in 50 minutes.

The waterfall of this area known as Shingrai falls down from the upper mountainous region of ‘Sir Sardary’. The height of the waterfall is about 35 feet while its diameter is about 70 feet.

People come from far and wide to see the view of Shingrai Falls and have a lot of fun here. Talking to daily times, Baladar Khan said, ” this is the first time I have come here. It is a very beautiful place. When I was in Dubai, my friends told me about the place and when I came back, I came here at the first opportunity”

Baladar Khan said that he invites other people to come here as well.

The highway leading to Shingrai Falls starts from Mangalore Bypass at Sangota. This highway has been built to Shingrai village and it is easy to travel. However, the road leading to the waterfall below Shingrai village is very dilapidated. Which the local people have built with their help.

Township resident Aniss says it was great to be here, the water is so cool and the atmosphere is clean, “I want to tell other people to come here too.”

Thousands of local and foreign tourists come to enjoy the view of Shingrai Falls, but due to the dilapidated condition of the road and lack of facilities, most people are reluctant to go there.