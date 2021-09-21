PCB and TransGroup to partner for domestic cricket season 2021-22

LAHORE: TransGroup International has secured the rights for the domestic cricket season 2021-22 after signing-up with the Pakistan Cricket Board. TransGroup International has been working with the PCB for more than two decades in domestic, international and Pakistan Super League events and has now secured rights for the National T20, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan Cup (First XIs) tournaments that will be held in the 2021-22 season. As part of the new agreement, TransGroup International will have ground and sponsorship rights for the entire domestic cricket season. The First XI tournament of the season is the National T20 which begins at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said: “TransGroup International has been one of our major partners in recent years and we are delighted to renew our alliance for the upcoming domestic cricket season. As domestic cricket season partners, TransGroup International has the experience and expertise to add more colour and excitement both for the participants and the fans. We at PCB look forward to delivering the domestic cricket season with the same level of commitment and professionalism that was witnessed in the previous season which gathered record eye balls with the extended TV and digital media coverage of all three premier domestic men’s tournaments.” Group Director TransGroup Rao Umar Hashim Khan said: ”TransGroup has always believed in the power of Pakistan’s domestic cricket. The revamped domestic structure now enters its third year and we are very excited to be the official rights holder for Pakistan Cricket Board for this domestic season.”