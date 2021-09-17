Charity and Human Potentials

Approximately 13.8 billion years ago, a single point of an infinite density at a finite time began to expand itself to become a universe; forming subatomic particles, simple atoms, and then giant clouds of elements. These later coalesced via gravity to form stars, planets and galaxies as we know them today (Big Bang Theory).

Hence, every material item (a subatomic particle, atom, or element, or even a visible or invisible light particle) in Universe, including on Earth, has its specific potentials and, therefore, works by itself in a conducive environment for its individual need to sustain itself or to form a larger material item for a bigger purpose. And for a collective need, it also cooperates with or attracts other inherently compatible material items. On the other hand, to reform or disintegrate compounded material items, a material item opposes inherently incompatible material items.

Further, subatomic/atomic particles, atoms, elements, compounds, viruses, and life-cells have the potentials to react on their own and thus, rely on themselves for survival. For example, viruses evolve (mutate) in response to an antiviral drug or changing environment to survive.

Life is a biochemical material, and, hence, can be called a material item or organism. It evolves by itself. Similarly, each organism (a sing-cell or multi-cell lifeform) has its numerous potentials, and, hence, works by itself.

To maintain self-esteem, an able person in an economic hardship should not beg for charity but ask for work or try to borrow help.

Similarly, developed organismic species (microbes, insects, birds, animals, and plants) are scientifically found to have incalculable, innate, positive/negative potentials. They rely on themselves to provide for themselves to meet their individual (personal) needs to survive. They also cooperate with their compatible cohort for a common purpose or collective need (e.g., two birds building a nest). On the other hand, they try to attack, injure, or kill the others of their species that are not suitable in their cohort, or any other species cohort for a bigger purpose or common goal or a collective need for survival or a selfish need (e.g., food, sex, territory, or offspring protection). According to Live Science, “Overall, less than half of the species studied murder their own kind. And one mammal group stood out as particularly murderous: primates, which are eight times more likely to kill members of their own species than other types of mammals are to kill their own species.”

Human species who evolved from animal species (i.e., chimpanzees) and have had much bigger and more evolved brains than animal species continued to naturally carry or have certain animal traits. As such, humans have demonstrated natural (animalistic) negative potentials for many millennia, such as wars, massacres, mayhems, and destructions, which still exist today.

On the other hand, positively-nurtured or civilised humans advanced from primitive to progressive societies as they explored nature. They studied its principles objectively, rationally, free-thinkingly, and often independently; without any preconceived notions. Many discovered and, thereby, determined its inner-workings; leading to a tremendously broad and unmeasurably deep knowledge of nature called science or natural philosophy. Scientific discoveries and related technological advancements of the last four centuries are a testament to positive human potentials, which seem immense.

Positive human potentials are innate and infinite and, hence, can (and should) be used by able persons to improve every aspect of their lives, first individually, and then, collectively for all humanity. But unfortunately, certain ideologies (religionism, fascism, communism, imperialism, and other domineering isms) are found to suppress human potentials by brainwashing and shackling the thought-process of believers/followers.

For example, in a passionate attempt to proselytise its ideology, further its cause, and/or please its deity, a religious organisation often gives charity under the guise of service-to-humanity to needy individuals affected by a personal misfortune or financial crisis, or natural disaster while often psychologically obligating or captivating them to listen to its ideology. They do this while hoping that the victims would contemplate the message and consider becoming believers of their ideology.

Giving charity (free food, clothes, money, material, lodging, or work) to able people conveys a message that they are devoid of capabilities to help better themselves; that they are too weak to lift themselves out of the hardships and/or that their potential abilities are worthless to themselves. This is done while trying to strip them of their self-esteem, and often making them vulnerable, lazy or dependent on charity. Hence, charity not only seems to suppress but also insults positive human potentials, which are untapped or wasted away due to charity.

Therefore, to maintain self-esteem and/or self-reliance and more importantly, not to waste positive potentials, an able person in an economic hardship should not beg for charity, but instead, ask for work or try to borrow help (money, food, clothes, or other necessities of life). When capable, he should pay the borrowed help back or pay it forward to another person in a similar crisis. The other person, also having borrowed help, should do the same thing (i.e., pay it back or pay it forward when capable).

Similarly, doing a free favour is tantamount to a charity, which, as alluded above, impedes the exploration and/or the use of human potentials and possibly obliges or burdens those who are being showered with free favours.

The writer tweets @jamilmogul.