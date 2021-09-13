Cantonment Board Election Results

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 3 seats, independent candidates grabbed 5 seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 2 seats out of 10 seats in the Cantonment Board elections.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Awais Zahoor got 819 votes, while independent candidate Sheikh Farooq Wohra stood second by securing 813 votes in Ward No.1 of Cantonment Board elections. PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Awais Zahoor had won the Cantonment Board elections in Ward No.1 with a margin of 7 votes.

In Ward No. 2, independent candidate Muhammad Shahzad Anwar got 989 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Raheel Saddique stood second by securing 927 votes.

In Ward No. 3, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Bilal Khalid Warriach bagged 763 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Arshad Warriach stood second by securing 551 votes.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sheikh Umer Arshad had won the Cantonment Board Elections in Ward No.3 with a margin of 212 votes.

In Ward No. 4, independent candidate Nasir Mehmood got 2570 votes, while another independent candidate stood second by securing 303 votes. In Ward No.5, independent candidate Umar Farooq got 866 votes, while independent candidate Muhammad Ali Rauf stood second by securing 687 votes.

In Ward No.6, independent candidate Tauqeer Ashraf Gujjar got 1453 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sajid Iqbal stood second by securing 1060 votes.

In Ward No.7, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Zafar Khan got 696 votes, while independent candidate Rai Shahnawaz Kharal stood second by securing 585 votes.

In Ward No.8, independent candidate Khan Mehmood Ahmed Virk got 2115 votes, while Independent candidate Nadeem Akhter stood second by securing 1557 votes.

In Ward No.9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Asif Kahloon got 2193 votes, while independent candidate Shahzad Naeem Bajwa stood second by securing 2048 votes.

In Ward No.10, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Arshad Tariq got 2164 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Gul Sher stood second by securing 1737 votes.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Arshad Tariq had won the Cantonment Board elections in Ward No.1 with a margin of 427 votes.

Gujranwala:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won six seats, independent candidates won two seats while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) won two seats out of 10 seats in the Cantonment Board Gujranwala (CBG) elections.

According to unofficial results, Qamar Ali Cheema of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Ward No 1,

Nasir Hussain of PTI from Ward No 2, Irfan Chand Butt independent candidate from Ward No 3,

Gulam Mohiuddin of PTI from Ward No 4, Kashif Hafeez independent candidate from Ward No 5,

Sajid Ikram of PTI from Ward No 6, Nisar Ahmed Baig of PTI from Ward No 7, Kamran Malik of PML-N from Ward No 8, Abdul Majeed of PML-N from Ward No 9 and Ghulam Mujtaba of PTI from Ward No 10 won the Cantonment Board Gujranwala elections, while no candidate of PPP won any seat.

Hyderabad:

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has emerged victorious in the local government elections of Cantonment Board of Hyderabad (CBH) which were held on Sunday, according to the unconfirmed and unofficial results.

The triumphant party secured 7 out of 10 seats in as many wards of theCBH, adding one more ward to its total as compared to the party’s 2015CBH win in which they had won 6 seats.

The candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party were able to get the highest votes in the remaining three wards. The MQM-P grabbed the wards 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 while the wards 1, 3 and 4 went to the PPP.

The candidates of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured third positions in 8 wards and second in one ward. The MQM-P’s MQM-P Abid Hussain won ward 2 with 927 votes defeating PPP’s Azra Miandad and PTI’s Rashid Mehmood who received 372 and 528 votes, respectively.

The winning party’s Tahir Pervaiz Shaikh polled 536 votes in ward 5 where PPP’s Irteza Shaikh followed with 493 votes and PTI Afshan Rauf Shaikh with 91.

In ward 6 MQM-P’s Abdul Aziz received 565 votes, PPP’s Muhammad Bilal 268 and PTI’s Muhammad Naseem 214.

Similarly, the ward 7 also went to the MQM-P where its candidate Irfan Ali Khan bagged 934 votes while Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Muhammad Faisal received 263 votes and Pak Sarzameen Party’s Haroon Mehmood 178

votes.

The wards 8, 9 and 10 were also secured by the MQM-P with its candidates Mukhtiar Ahmed, Ghulam Ali Qureshi and Shah Hussain Bukhari receiving 783, 601 and 496 votes, respectively.

The PPP’s candidates Faqeer Mohammad, Abdul Rehman Pathan and Qazi Ashhad Abbasi were elected by the voters of wards 1, 3 and 4 obtaining 662, 766 and 430 votes, respectively.

Talking to the media at the party’s Zonal Office, MQM-P’s Deputy Convener Kunwar Navid Jamil congratulated the party’s supporters, workers and local leaders for the glorious win.

He said all the propaganda against his party had been watered down by the people who reposed their trust in the party’s leadership.

Multan:

Nine Independent candidates and a Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate won the Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) elections on Sunday.

According to the unofficial results announced by Returning Officers, the independent candidate Rana Muhammad Ashraf won from Ward No 1 by securing 719 votes and Javed Anjum (Independent) got 608 votes and stand runner up. The independent candidate Ghulam Jilani Sheikh defeated his rival candidate by obtaining 158 votes while the PTI candidate Khalil Ahmed got 131 votes in Ward No-2. The PML-N candidate Akhtar Rasool Fareedi won from Warn No 3 by securing 321 votes while Muhammad Khalid Asad (independent) was runner up with 249 votes.

As per results from Ward No-4, Shiekh Abdul Waheed (independent) secured 929 votes while the PTI candidate Saeed Ahmed Moni was second with 316 votes. Malik Bilal (independent) got 1229 votes and declared winner from Ward No-5 while Humayun Akbar was runner up with 1115 votes. The independent candidate Sana Akbar won from Ward No-6 with 542 votes where Arif Raza (independent) was second with 254 votes.

Similarly, Shamshad Ali (independent) was declared winner from Ward No-7 by securing 397 votes and Nasir Ali remained runner up with 291 votes. The independent candidate Muhammad Yaqoob Nasir was winner from Ward No-8 with 64 votes against the PML (N) candidate Amjad Mujeed Sheikh who secured 60 votes. The election from Ward-9 was also won by an independent candidate Muhammad Sadiq Zaeem by getting 121 votes against his rival candidate Tahira Naseem (PML) who got 46 votes.

The independent candidate Khursheed Ahmed Khan won from Ward No-10 by securing 163 votes while his rival candidate Sarfraz Ramzan (Jamat-e-Islami) got 53 votes.

The polling process was remained peaceful.

According to Returning Officer (RO) Saleem Akhtar Khan, the total registered voters were 17,825 in the ten wards of the cantonment board where 16 polling stations were setup. However, the tight security arrangements were also made by the police and the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth was monitoring the security arrangements.