Nation remembers Major Aziz Bhatti on 56th martyrdom anniversary

Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, who was awarded Nishan-e-Haider for his sacrifice during the 1965 war, was remembered on his 56th martyrdom anniversary on Sunday (September 12) to acknowledge his services for the defence of the country.

Major Raja Aziz Bhatti was a Pakistan Army Staff Officer who received Pakistan’s highest award Nishan-e-Haider for great feat of valor. He was born in Hong Kong in 1928. He moved to Pakistan before it became independent in 1947 and lived in the village of Ladian, in the district of Gujrat. There he enlisted with the newly formed Pakistani Army and was commissioned to the Punjab Regiment in 1950, electronic channels reported. On 6 September 1965 after India attacked with the largest ever number of tanks, Major Bhatti as Company Commander in the Burki area of the Lahore sector chose to move with his forward platoon under incessant artillery and tank attacks for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic BRB canal.

Throughout, undaunted by constant fire from enemies’ tanks and artillery, he organized the defence of the canal, directing his men to answer the fire until he was hit by an enemy tank shell which killed him on 12 September 1965. He was 37.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday paid tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed who embraced martyrdom on September 12 while defending the country in 1965 war against India. In his message, Farrukh said Aziz Bhatti, during 1965 war, held hostage to the country’s enemy for six days and nights which eventually resulted into the worst-ever defeat of India.

Major Aziz Bhatti became a hero of 1965 war by making history on the battlefield, he added.

For this, he said Major Bhatti was honoured with Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military award for gallantry. The minister said the entire nation paid homage to Shaheed Aziz Bhatti on his 56th death anniversary for his courage and bravery in 1965 war.