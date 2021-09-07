Fawad Ch to announce ‘film aid package’ to support local film industry

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistani cinema is on the brink of collapse and struggling for survival, Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that it is now indispensable to do something vital for our film and cinema industry, Daily Times reported.

While being nostalgic, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan had almost 780 cinemas in the 1970s but with the decline of the film industry the numbers of cinemas have shrunk to only 78 today. He further said it is likely that cinema would collapse in case we don’t take urgent measures.

He said, “I hope by the next week I will have announced the package,” adding that we will also be launching foreign cinema to play on our screen except for Indian films.

Fawad’s take on the new technology

While talking about the technology, he said it is need of the time to adapt to new technology whether for sighting the moon for the lunar calendar or for counting votes in the elections.

Glossing over the new technology would ruin us, he added.