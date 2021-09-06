Quetta suicide attackers belong to Afghanistan: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, while holding a press conference in Islamabad Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed revealed that the suicide attackers who targeted the FC check-post both hold Afghanistan’s nationality.

“The terrorists involved in Quetta and Gwadar blasts were both from Afghanistan,” Rasheed said. He added that both terrorists have been identified.

On Sunday, four FC personnel were martyred and 19 others were injured when a suicide bomb blast targeted an FC check-post at Mustang Road.

India is destined to face repeated humiliation

The interior minister also hit out India by saying that it is the “only country in the region that has faced humiliation repeatedly.”

Sheikh Rasheed also denied any presence of any refugee camp in Pakistan for Afghans, saying that such claims are “absolutely false” and part of “India’s baseless propaganda.”

“We have assured Afghanistan that our land will not be used against them,” Rasheed noted, adding that he will discuss the issue in detail once the Taliban form their government in Afghanistan.

Rasheed added that Afghanistan has already warned the preparators and pledged not to let anyone use its territory for terrorist activities against foreign countries. He also talked about other issues and said that the issue of the Chaman border would be resolved by September 12.

While answering a question about Pakistan’s internal politics, Rasheed said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Shahbaz Sharif, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics have been fizzled out.