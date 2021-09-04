PML-N leaders Javed Latif, Barjees Tahir called out by NAB for interrogation

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has called out two senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Javed Latif and Barjees Tahir, for interrogation in connection with assets beyond means cases, reported Daily Times on Saturday, quoting its sources.

Giving last warning for appearance to them, the NAB Lahore has directed MNA Javed Latif to appear before the Bureau on September 9 as Javed Latif has been held for accumulating Rs500 million assets beyond his income and Barjees Tahir to appear on September 10 for hoarding Rs300 million assets.

The sources said that after questioning, NAB will consider updating the case from complaint verification into a reference against Javed Latif. The approval for turning the inquiry against Bajrees Tahir into an investigation will also be discussed, the sources added.

The final approval regarding upgrading the cases against the two PML-N leaders will be given by the NAB.