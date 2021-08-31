Noor Bukhari praises Sanam Chaudhry for turning towards religious life

The actress Sanam Chaudhry turned back towards Islam and has deleted all pictures from her instagram handle. Noor Bukhari, the former actress who had left showbiz in 2017 and moved towards Islam and strated wearing hijab praised Sanam Chaudhry for her new beginning. She wrote for Sanam, quoted “welcome to success” on her instagram.

Sanam Chaudhry, the versatile actress previously acted in many drama serials and was included in the list of influential actresses of the nation. Now she has decided to switch her focus towards religion.

Sanam Chaudhry who is a married woman shared a video consisting of some flowers and cake. In the caption she revealed that this is a welcome party arranged by her family to welcome her towards a righteous life. Social media users have also encouraged Sanam’s decision and wished the former actress on her new journey.