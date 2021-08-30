72% of covid patients on ventilator, Dr. Yasmin Rashid briefs media

LAHORE: Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday warned that the number of patients is increasing in the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Presently 72 percent of Covid patients have been on ventilators in hospitals, Rashid said. Health Minister further told in a media briefing that in the last 24 hours 1609 new cases surfaced in Punjab, while 24 coronavirus patients died.

She said, “We are vaccinating 5,00,000 to 7,00,000 people daily in Punjab and working to attain a daily target of one million vaccinations and we will get rid of the pandemic if 70 percent of people will be vaccinated by December this year”.“In Rawalpindi 44 pct eligible population has been vaccinated so far,” Rashid added. “Rawalpindi Institute of Urology has treated 3,800 patients.”

Health Minister further informed that mostly the unvaccinated people being infected by the virus, while 15 percent of patients have got one dose of the vaccine. “In hospitals 85 to 88 percent of patients have been unvaccinated. While speaking about the effectiveness of the vaccine she said, “The infection has been less intense in patients that have been vaccinated.”