PEMRA extends licence of AIOU radio

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has approved the extension of the license of Allama Iqbal Open University’s “Radio Broadcast Station” for the next five years from 2020 to 2025.

According to AIOU, it is a purely non-commercial and educational FM radio channel.

The University will continue its educational broadcasts on FM 91.6 at a distance of about 45 square kilometres from this station.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between PEMRA and Allama Iqbal Open University, regarding the extension of license, yesterday.

The document was signed by Wakil Khan, DG PEMRA and Bibi Yasmin, Additional Registrar AIOU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Muhammad Munir Malik, Senior Producer of the University, Tariq Mahmood, General Manager Licensing, Muhammad Tahir, General Manager Operations and staff officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Bibi Yasmin said that the university has shifted its administrative, financial and academic activities from manual to automation, in which this radio broadcast station will play a key role.

She added that the university has already launched a ‘Web TV’ facility to provide multimedia support to more than 1.4 million students across the country, which is running very successfully to benefit the people.

Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig, appreciated the educational services of Allama Iqbal Open University in Pakistan.

He said that FM Radio Broadcast University would definitely help millions of students in getting education.