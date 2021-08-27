Wahaj Ali and Dur-e-Fishan pair up for web series

Durre Fishan Saleem and Wahaj Ali are all set to star in Zee 5’s upcoming Web Series. Durrefishan Saleem is currently working in drama serial Pardes, her dramas Dil Ruba, Bharaas, Pardes and Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan were loved by her fans. Wahaj also garnered praise in Ehd e Wafa, Ishq Jalebi, Ghisi Phitti Mohabbat and Fitoor. The upcoming web series of the two talented actors will be directed by the ace director Haseeb Hassan who has done many hit projects like Alif, Mann Mayal and Dhoop Ki Deewar. His drama Alif garnered a lot of praise.













