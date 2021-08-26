People of urban Sindh being pushed towards civil disobedience: MQM-P

The election commission has become a spectator over delay in the local government election and the people of urban Sindh are being pushed towards resistance and civil disobedience, the MQM-P said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that PPP refuses to hold local government elections in the province justifying the current controversial census however; the only beneficiary of this controversial census has been the PPP itself. He stated that the people of urban Sindh are being pushed towards resistance and civil disobedience. “When it comes to the division of Punjab on administrative grounds, it is good then what the problem in dividing Sindh on administrative grounds is?” he asked

“We support the demand for debate in the parliament over reservations on the population census,” he said. He said that the solution to the problems of urban Sindh lies in a strong local government system saying that Sindh has been unfortunate that the province has the worst corrupt government in history. “From dog bites to crime, Sindh is at the forefront moreover biased officers are being transferred from interior Sindh and being imposed on the citizens of Urban Sindh.

“We have expressed our misgivings from time to time with the PTI,” Khalid Maqbool said. Federal government has what allocated for Karachi and Hyderabad in the budget is very little, he said

The MQM-P leader said that in Sindh, ministers and government officials are being arrested for corruption and the PPP government in Sindh considers such ministers and officials who lick the society like termites the crown of their heads.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM has been standing with the government of Pakistan on the issue of Corona epidemic but the Sindh government is massacring the citizens of Sindh under the pretext of Corona adding that bribes are being demanded on a large scale from private educational institutions. The Corona epidemic is a deliberate conspiracy to create an anti-people policy aimed at destabilizing Pakistan economically. He said that the PPP is using Pakistan’s economic hub as a weapon against Pakistan which is open hostility.

Replying to a question, he said that we knocked on every door and protested against the increasing abuses against the citizens of Sindh but now our patience is paying off. The urban people of Sindh are being forced to resist and are being pushed towards civil disobedience.

He asked the rulers to take a principled stand on this issue instead of engaging in politics and hypocrisy. Because on an administrative basis in Sindh, the province of Sindh is a matter of life and death for the people of Sindh and this is the guarantee of a bright future for Pakistan.

MQM Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto tried unsuccessfully to hold the MQM responsible for the incompetence and worst performance of the Sindh government. “Has the MQM stopped delivering dog bite vaccines inside Sindh? Has the MQM stopped giving basic rights to the people of Sindh? Has the MQM stopped the protection of women in Sindh? Has the MQM stopped the operation against dacoits in Sindh? Has the MQM stopped the treatment of AIDS patients in Sindh?” he asked.